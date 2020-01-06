Kate Beckinsale seen leaving Golden Globes after-party with Pete Davidson’s best pal rapper Machine Gun Kelly

Kate Beckinsale has a type.

The “Underworld” actress, 46, has apparently gone from dating Pete Davidson to spending time with his best friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

After last year’s Golden Globes, Page Six exclusively revealed that Beckinsale was spotted flirting with Davidson, who was 25 years old at the time. The stars ended up dating for a couple of months before breaking up in April.

Seemingly turning flirting into a Golden Globes tradition, Beckinsale was spotted leaving a party after this year’s show with the 29-year-old tattooed rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, according to photos exclusively obtained by Page Six.

The duo was photographed leaving Chateau Marmont in the same car early Monday following a night of festivities.

Davidson, meanwhile, is now dating 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber.

Page Six has reached out to reps for Beckinsale and Kelly for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.