Kate Beckinsale poses in 'knickers and tights' in 'Jolt' dressing room pic

British bombshell Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram this week with a selfie that appears to be from the dressing room for her upcoming film “Jolt.”

In the photo, the “Van Hesling” actress, 46, dons a black bra and a pair of fishnet tights over her low-rise underwear. Her "glam squad" is busy at work as Beckinsale offers a big smile for the camera.

“Sometimes I wear @chase_aston’s knickers and tights and it gives us all a fillip,” she captioned the post, appearing to refer to makeup artist Chase Aston.

The image, which had more than 240,000 likes as of early Friday afternoon, was quick to garner comments from admiring fans.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” said one person.

“Seriously heavenly,” commented a second.

“The most beautiful woman to ever grace the screen,” said a third.

This isn’t the first time Beckinsale has shown off her blonde bob, either. In July, the actress took to Instagram with a candid selfie that showed off the short hairdo.

Previously, a brunette Beckinsale showed off her fit physique and small waist on the photo-sharing platform.