Kanye West's episode of 'The Shop' won't air after rapper used 'more hate speech': producer

An episode of "Uninterrupted The Shop" featuring Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, won't air after the rapper apparently used "more hate speech" and "dangerous stereotypes."

"The Shop" is executive produced by Maverick Carter and NBA star LeBron James. The producers decided against airing the episode, which was taped on Monday, or revealing West's comments.

"Yesterday we taped an episode of ‘The Shop’ with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments," Carter said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "Unfortunately, he used ‘The Shop’ to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes."

Sources told THR that James was not present during the taped conversation.

Carter emphasized that the YouTube show will promote "thoughtful discourse" and "differing opinions," but not "hate."

"We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks," he continued. "While ‘The Shop’ embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience."

Carter's statement referenced West's recent antisemitic comments.

Ye was locked out of his Twitter account after sharing: "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

The post was later removed by Twitter.

West's return to Twitter allegedly followed a new suspension from Instagram. The rapper apparently had used antisemitic language during a conversation with Diddy after he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to his Paris Fashion Week show.

Many reacted to West's comments online including Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Rapaport.

"I burst into tears. I woke up and burst into tears. ‘DEFCON 3 on Jewish people’? What are you doing? I mean, It's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world but on Twitter — on a portal — to pour that in as if Jewish people haven't had it hard enough?" Curtis said. "As if Asian people — I mean ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is a movie about an immigrant Asian family — if Asian people haven't had enough."

"I mean, It was just abhorrent. It's abhorrent."

"This, this is unacceptable," Michael Rapaport noted. "I'm going to be the one to tell you to break the heart of your dream. You're never going to be president."

