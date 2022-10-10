Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional while addressing Ye's antisemitic tweet: 'It's abhorrent behavior'

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she was brought to tears by an antisemitic tweet shared by Ye on Saturday.

Ye was locked out of his Twitter account after sharing: "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Curtis reacted to the tweet online, and further commented on Ye's post during an interview Monday on "Today."

"I burst into tears. I woke up and burst into tears. ‘DEFCON 3 on Jewish people’? What are you doing? I mean, It's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world but on Twitter - on a portal - to pour that in as if Jewish people haven't had it hard enough?" Curtis said. "As if Asian people – I mean ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is a movie about an immigrant Asian family – if Asian people haven't had enough."

"I mean, It was just abhorrent. It's abhorrent."

The 63-year-old actress appeared on the morning talk show to talk about her movie "Halloween Ends," the franchise's 13th installment. The movie is set to be released on Oct. 14.

The actress spoke about the victim shaming that occurs in the movie, before returning to the topic of Ye's tweet. Curtis became emotional and host Hoda Kotb noted that the star's eyes had "welled up in anger."

"It's just abhorrent. It's abhorrent behavior," Curtis continued. "I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him. It's terrible."

"It's caused a ton of reaction," Kotb noted.

"And if we aren't reacting, who are we?" Curtis responded. "What does it say about people who aren't reacting? Who woke up and read that and thought ‘Oh, what are you having for breakfast?’"

"It's just a big concern. You know, these tools of communication are beautiful, and they can connect us, and then they can just wedge us and people can just pour their bile through these portals into our lives."

Curtis originally asked Ye to "stop" in a tweet shared to her Twitter account Saturday.

"The holiest day in Judaism was last week," Curtis shared with her millions of followers. "A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide.

"Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop."

Curtis was not the only celebrity to react online. Sarah Silverman also shared her thoughts on Ye's tweet.

"Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud," she wrote.

"This, this is unacceptable," Michael Rapaport noted. "I'm going to be the one to tell you to break the heart of your dream. You're never going to be president."

Ye's return to Twitter was allegedly sparked by a new suspension from Instagram.

