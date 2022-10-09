Sarah Silverman, Jamie Lee Curtis lead Hollywood reaction to Ye tweet labeled antisemitic: 'Your words hurt'

Ye faced criticism for tweets viewed as antisemitic hours after he was suspended from Instagram Friday, as Sarah Silverman and Jamie Lee Curtis led Hollywood stars speaking out against the since-deleted Twitter post.

"Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending," Silverman tweeted on Sunday afternoon. "Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud."

Before his post was removed from the platform on Saturday evening, he wrote, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Curtis shared his tweet with her fans as she pleaded with Ye to stop his harmful rhetoric.

"The holiest day in Judaism was last week," Curtis shared with her millions of followers. "A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide.

"Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop."

Devoted Howard Stern fan, Michael Rapaport, held up his Jewish star pendant as he disavowed the "Power" singer, reminding him that he was on his side during the "Pistol Pete Davidson" era.

"This, this is unacceptable," Rapaport said before adding Ye would never manifest his dream of being president. "I'm going to be the one to tell you to break the heart of your dream. You're never going to be president."

The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance denounced Ye's tweet in a statement posted online.

"Ye’s recent statements about the Jewish community are hurtful, offensive, and wrong," they shared. "They perpetuate stereotypes that have been the basis for discrimination and violence against Jews for thousands of years. Words like this tear at the fabric of the Black-Jewish relationship.

On Saturday morning, Elon Musk, who is in the process of acquiring the social media platform, welcomed Ye onto the site after he had been banned from Instagram.

"Welcome back to Twitter, my friend," Musk wrote in response to a photo Ye shared with Mark Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook and is now the CEO of Meta, the company which also runs Instagram. "Look at this Mark," West initially wrote. How you gone kick me off Instagram?"

Ye was reportedly banned from the platform for the use of alleged anti-Semitic language during an exchange with Diddy, according to Austin's FOX 7. The musicians sparked a public discourse after Ye wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at a fashion show in Paris.

Meek Mill also criticized Ye for hating his "own people" in an Instagram story posted shortly after West's interview with Tucker Carlson.

"I used to listen to ye every night [in] jail for motivation on god! And came home and watched him sh— on my name and brand like nothing… I ain’t say nothing… but what you be doing for fame driving you crazy… I’m vocal it’s like you hate your own people…"

The "Gold Digger" rapper got candid about his relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and how he was "biting his tongue" about his political views.

"I was Obama's favorite artist… Obama met with me and my mama to say that he was running for office back in 2008 and that he wanted the support, and everybody was so into this idea of the Black President," Ye exclusively told Carlson.

"We were always cool… how many of us are there? Obama level, Ye level… Virgil level, just Black… so brilliant that we cut through all of the lines of racism… you just can't get rid of. It is Nat King Cole level, Dave Chappelle level," he continued.

"But as soon as I wasn't saying the things that I was supposed to say as a rapper, our connection faded."