Ye locked out of Twitter due to 'violation' of policies

Ye's Twitter account was locked on Sunday due to a violation of the social media platform's policies, according to the company.

"The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News Digital. West, who goes by Ye, was locked out in response to a tweet he posted on Saturday that said he was going "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

"I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," Ye, also known as Kanye West, tweeted on Saturday. "The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

The tweet has been replaced with an automatic message explaining that it violated Twitter's policy.

Ye was also kicked off of Instagram on for an exchange he posted with rapper Diddy in which users criticized Ye for language that appeared to be antisemitic.

Ye and Diddy sparred over West's "White Lives Matter" shirt that he wore to Paris fashion week.

He called out Mark Zuckerberg after he was kicked off of Instagram in a tweet on Friday.

"Look at this Mark," Ye tweeted, along with a photo of Zuckerberg. "How you gone kick me off Instagram (sic)."

After being locked out of Instagram, Ye returned to Twitter after a two-year hiatus.

Ye recently sparked controversy by wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt, which received criticism from rapper Meek Mill, designer Tremaine Emory as well as Diddy.

Ye posted on Instagram on Oct. 7 that his upcoming Los Angeles concert was canceled and placed blame on the "White Lives Matter" shirt.

"My Sofi Stadium show on November 4th just got canceled. I wonder if it had something to do with my White Lives Matter tee, what y’all think?" he said.