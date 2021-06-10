Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk and more: A look at Kanye West’s relationship history

Kanye West may be off the market once again.

The 44-year-old rapper was recently seen getting friendly with model Irina Shayk a few months after news broke that he and Kim Kardashian would be getting a divorce.

It’s unclear how long the relationship has been going on, though they’ve known each other for a long time. Additionally, it’s been reported that so far, Kardashian "doesn’t mind" that her estranged husband is dating.

With West’s romantic life seemingly on the up-and-up, here’s a look at his relationship history:

Sumeke Rainey

West’s public relationship timeline begins with a woman named Sumeke Rainey, who was his high school sweetheart, according to Page Six.

Things seemed serious between the two as she stood with him as he was finding success.

In the song "Never Let Me Down," he even recalled promising "Mr. Rainey" that he’d marry his daughter.

Once West found massive success in the hip-hop industry, the two split.

Alexis Phifer

West has long been intrigued by the fashion industry and involved with some of its more famous faces, including designer Alexis Phifer, whom he dated from 2002-2004.

In 2006, they rekindled their romance and the rapper proposed before they ultimately broke up for good in 2008.

Brooke Crittendon

During his initial split from Phifer, West dated Brooke Crittendon, though things didn’t last long.

The star blasted critics of their relationship on MySapce, according to Pop Sugar, though West seemed not to care for her public outburst.

"A-a-and you be givin' me my space / a-a-and you don't be runnin' on MySpace," he rapped on Pharrell Williams’ "Number One" in 2006.

Amber Rose

One of West’s more famous relationships was with model Amber Rose.

The two constantly made headlines while dating from 2008-2010 but it was their not-so-friendly split that they’re remembered for.

Rose famously claimed that their relationship ended because of the rapper’s interest in Kardashian, calling her a "homewrecker" in a 2012 interview with Star magazine, per Page Six.

Selita Ebanks

Despite Rose’s claims that Kardashian was the reason for their breakup, West dated model Selita Ebanks before getting with the reality star.

The 2010 relationship was brief, but the star appeared in West’s "Runaway."

Kim Kardashian

Easily West’s most famous relationship was his marriage to Kardashian, known for starring in the long-running but soon-to-wrap "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

They went public with their relationship in 2012 not long before the birth of their first daughter, North.

The two became engaged in 2013 and wed the following year. Since then, they’ve welcomed three more children: Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

In January, news broke that Kardashian had filed for divorce after a tumultuous year for the rapper that included a bid for president.

Irina Shayk

Not much is known yet about West’s courtship of Shayk, but the rapper spent some time with the model on Tuesday, his 44th birthday.

The two were seen walking around on the property of a luxury boutique hotel with a group and by themselves.

Shayk, 35, was last romantically involved with actor Bradley Cooper and the former couple share daughter, Lea, 4.