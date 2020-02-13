Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant's death inspired her face tattoo

Amber Rose has no regrets about a tattoo she recently got inked across her forehead and said in an interview that she was inspired by the late Kobe Bryant to get the tattoo.

The “Slutwalk” pioneer appeared on “One on One with Keyshia Cole” on Tuesday and told the reality star and singer that Bryant’s tragic death made her “reflect” on her life and reminded her to live her best life without any regret.

“I gotta be honest – and I don't want this to sounds corny or whatever,” she said before making her point, “after Kobe died ... it made me reflect on my life. And I don't want people to be like, ‘Oh Kobe died and you went and got a tattoo.’ But it was kind of like that.'”

The mother of two and ex-wife to rapper and entrepreneur Wiz Khalifa, debuted a large tattoo displaying the names of her boys, Sebastian or “Bash,” 7, who she shares with Khalifa, and Slash, her 4-month-old, who she shares with current boyfriend Alexander Edwards. Edwards also matched Rose’s forehead ink with the birthdates of Sebastian and Slash respectively.

“My dad had cancer when he was like 40,” Rose revealed to Cole. “And he went through remission and he's good, but he almost died and I'm 36 and I was like I've been wanting this tattoo for a long time.”

Rose maintained that it was a culmination of all of her emotions that pushed her to finally get the tattoo right smack in the middle of her forehead.

“I was like ‘Life is so short, just do it. Just live your best life.’ It's just like – with no regrets,” she explained. “That's just how I felt and I'm happy I did it.”

After receiving her new ink, Rose took to Instagram on Wednesday to share two posts – one of which showcased the bevy of tattoos she already had.

“When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie 😏,” Rose captioned the set of photos. Meanwhile, the other image – shared a short time later, saw Rose donning bright red lingerie. She would caption that post, “Beauty is not what’s on the outside.... it’s what’s on the inside that counts…”

Rose then uploaded another image, where she clapped back at those criticizing her for inking her face.

“For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol Or they would just tell me I'm ugly,” she wrote. “So either way, the moral of the story is do whatever the f--k you want in life. - Muva.”

One of her critics was talk show host Wendy Williams who believes the Muva Beauty mogul has ruined her looks.

“Amber, you know I love you girl – but, why would you ruin your forehead?” probed Williams.