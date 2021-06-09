Kanye West spotted in France with model Irina Shayk: report

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are reportedly in a new relationship.

According to TMZ, the rapper and the model were spotted in the French region of Provence on Tuesday, which was also West's 44th birthday.

The outlet reported they were seen walking around on the property of a luxury boutique hotel with a group and by themselves.

West's seven-year marriage to Kim Kardashian just ended in February when she filed for divorce. The reality TV megastar and the Yeezy fashion designer share four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Meanwhile, Shayk, 35, was last romantically involved with actor Bradley Cooper and the former couple share daughter, Lea, 4.

"My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private," the runway star told Elle of her relationship with Cooper. "It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away."

Meanwhile, West is reportedly asking the court for joint legal and physical custody of his kids.

The "Jesus Is King" performer has also asked the court to waive its ability to award any spousal support or attorneys fees to either party since both he and the Skims founder are sitting comfortably in the billionaire realm.

Reps for West and Shayk didn’t immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.

