Kanye West deletes Instagram posts critical of Kim Kardashian after weekend of feuding

Kanye West deleted the myriad of Instagram posts in which he accused his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, of things like being a bad co-parent, attempting to kidnap their daughter and alleging he put a hit out on her.

Hours after the musician's latest move in what was becoming a highly public feud between himself and the reality star Sunday night, it seems he’s thought better of his comments and deleted a series of Instagram posts done throughout the weekend in which he was directing most of his comments directly at his ex.

The hip-hop artist took to the social media platform on Friday and shared a screenshot of the 8-year-old on the video-sharing platform TikTok. West explained that he doesn’t want her using the app and blamed Kardashian for not giving him a say in the matter.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the 44-year-old captioned the image.

A spokesperson for Kim Kardashian issued a statement to Fox News Digital explaining that the SKIMS founder does not want to continue to air personal disagreements about their family and kids in the public eye.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded her statement.

West fired back soon after with more public Instagram posts in which he claimed Kim had kidnaped North on her birthday to prevent him from seeing her, even though posts on social media show that he was indeed with his daughter that day.

"What do you mean by main provider?" West asked, referring to Kardashian's claim she is their children's primary caregiver," he wrote.

Kanye added: "America saw you try to kid nap [sic] my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after [daughter] Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs [Kardashian's chief marketing officer] Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way …"

In a follow-up post on Sunday, West questioned the fairness of his and Kardashian’s co-parenting relationship with their kids North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. He alleges that his ex is directly responsible for blocking him from taking their kids on a trip. He did not specify if the trip was previously planned or not.

"I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?" West wrote.

Things got even more outlandish from there with West sharing another post in which he claimed Kardashian had accused him of trying to organize her murder.

"YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER," West wrote. "SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING."

West continued: "NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE."

Representatives for Kim Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, he deleted all the controversial posts at some point on Sunday night without providing an explanation as to why.