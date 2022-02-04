Kanye West fires back at Kim Kardashian, accuses star of trying to 'kidnap' his 'daughter' on her birthday

Kanye West is hitting back at estranged wife Kim Kardashian after she released a fiery statement in response to West's claim their daughter North West is on TikTok "against my will."

"What do you mean by main provider ?" West asked.

He then alleged, "America saw you try to kid nap [sic] my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…"

The hip-hop artist first took to Instagram on Friday and shared a screenshot of the 8-year-old on the video sharing platform.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the 44-year-old captioned the image.

A spokesperson for Kardashian gave Fox News Digital the following statement from the star:

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded her statement.