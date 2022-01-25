Kim Kardashian denies Kanye West’s claims he stopped alleged second sex tape with Ray J from leaking

Kim Kardashian is responding to claims made by her estranged husband Kanye West that suggested the fashion mogul once intercepted a laptop that harbored an alleged second sex tape of her with Ray J.

The Yeezy head honcho, 44, recently explained that he made the steps to retrieve the tape despite the fact he is going through an ongoing divorce from the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 41.

"How are you going to bring me to 'SNL' and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me?" West began in his interview with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, which was released on Monday, seemingly referencing Pete Davidson.

"People intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you," he added before alleging: "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night."

"I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning," West further claimed.

KANYE WEST CLAIMS KIM KARDASHIAN'S SECURITY KEPT HIM FROM HIS KIDS: REPORTS

The "Through the Fire" emcee maintained that Kardashian grew emotional when he presented her with the hardware.

"I gave it to her, and she cried when she saw it," he claimed. "You know why she cried when she seen that laptop? Because it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her, and they just saw her as a commodity."

WHAT IS THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER FAMILY’S NET WORTH?

Asked by Lee whether he was speaking to how Kardashian is treated by "people or her family," West was sure to tread lightly in his retort.

"I'm just saying that in general, because I would rather make that general statement because I'm not here to be mean or be overly specific about that," he explained. "I'm just saying this is the most transacted upon human being other than like, Santa Clause or Jesus Christ. The most famous person in the world."

A spokesperson for Kardashian confirmed to Page Six the existence of the laptop but denied it contained any explicit or suggestive material.

"The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip," the statement reads.

KIM KARDASHIAN IS OFFICIALLY A NEW BILLIONAIRE

"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

Another insider relayed to the outlet that Kardashian "was and still is truly grateful to Kanye for getting [the laptop] back."

"The tape caused her a lot of pain and continues to haunt her to this day," the source avowed. "Even though they are no longer together as a couple, they remain aligned with the same concerns about how this content that continues to be used against her will affect their four young kids in the future."

Kardashian allowed producers to address the initial tape in the premiere episode of "KUWTK" back in 2007.

KARDASHIANS SIGN EXCLUSIVE DEAL WITH HULU, TO CREATE NEW CONTENT FOR LATE 2021

In June, she also opened up about her decision to speak on the viral video, telling the Los Angeles Times that in hindsight, she wouldn’t have publicly addressed the scandal at all.

"I do think that, obviously, as producers, I'm sure they loved it," the newly-minted billionaire told the Times. "And loved [us] wanting to talk about the elephant in the room. And I probably wouldn't have, unless it was for the show. Sometimes I feel like, 'OK, I know I should probably deal and get this over with. Someone's going to ask me, so I might as well just go ahead and do it.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reps for Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.