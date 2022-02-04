Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kanye West
Published

Kanye West says daughter North is on TikTok 'against my will' amid divorce battle with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in Feb. 2021

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Kanye West is taking issue with his eldest child, North West, being on TikTok.

The hip-hop artist took to Instagram on Friday and shared a screenshot of the 8-year-old on the video sharing platform.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the 44-year-old captioned the image.

Reps for his wife Kim Kardashian didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The 41-year-old filed for divorce from West Friday after nearly years of marriage, court records showed in February 2021. The move brings an impending end to one of the most followed celebrity unions of the 21st century — the marriage of a reality TV superstar and a hip-hop and fashion phenomenon with four kids, a vast fortune to split and even more fame.

Kardashian is seeking joint custody of the children and her filing states the couple have a prenuptial agreement that will determine how their assets will be divided. It cites irreconcilable differences for their breakup and does not list a separation date.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending