Kanye West says daughter North is on TikTok 'against my will' amid divorce battle with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is taking issue with his eldest child, North West, being on TikTok.

The hip-hop artist took to Instagram on Friday and shared a screenshot of the 8-year-old on the video sharing platform.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the 44-year-old captioned the image.

Reps for his wife Kim Kardashian didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The 41-year-old filed for divorce from West Friday after nearly years of marriage, court records showed in February 2021. The move brings an impending end to one of the most followed celebrity unions of the 21st century — the marriage of a reality TV superstar and a hip-hop and fashion phenomenon with four kids, a vast fortune to split and even more fame.

Kardashian is seeking joint custody of the children and her filing states the couple have a prenuptial agreement that will determine how their assets will be divided. It cites irreconcilable differences for their breakup and does not list a separation date.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.