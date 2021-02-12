Justin Timberlake's apology to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson sparks reaction from Jessica Biel and more stars

Justin Timberlake is receiving support from those around him following his apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

The "Cry Me a River" singer, 40, has come under fire for his actions towards Spears and Jackson following the release of the unauthorized documentary, "Framing Britney Spears." As a result, the singer has issued a lengthy apology on Instagram.

Following his statement, reactions from fans have poured out on social media, with some of Timberlake's loved ones and pals weighing in and showing their support for the actor/singer.

Wife Jessica Biel simply commented, "I love you. [heart]." on the post, receiving over 12,000 likes in the process.

"Really beautiful to read this," singer Brandi Carlile wrote. "I think it’s going to speak to a lot of people’s pain. I can’t wait to see how you get involved with elevating women and marginalized people. you’re an inspiring dude to me."

Singer Tank wrote, "My brother!..," along with a prayer hands emoji.

"No matter what anyone says. It’s never too late to say sorry or change," jeweler Ben Baller wrote.

Morgane Stapleton, wife of Chris Stapleton wrote, "proud to call you friend!"

"Framing Britney Spears," which was released earlier this month, examines Spears and Timberlake's past romance in the early 2000s. It once again brought attention to their controversial split, which, according to Page Six, sparked rumors that Spears was unfaithful.

In turn, the documentary has led viewers to lash out against Timberlake for his treatment towards Spears — with actress Valerie Bertinelli even referring to the singer as a "leech."

Timberlake's apology to Jackson, however, comes years after the singers' infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in which he pulled back Jackson's outfit and exposed her breast. The incident led to an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission.

Timberlake took to Instagram on Friday to issue the apology, which begins: "I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from…," Timberlake’s statement continues.

"The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again," he adds.

"I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn't absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better," Timberlake's statement concludes.

