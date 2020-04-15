Britney Spears dances to ex Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy,' calls breakup 'one of the world's biggest'

Britney Spears is putting the past behind her.

the 38-year-old songstress shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday, showing herself dancing to the song "Filthy" by her ex, Justin Timberlake.

In the video, Spears breaks out in some of her signature moves while wearing white short-shorts and a matching crop top with small, colorful adornments and a black choker.

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days!!!!!" said the "Toxic" singer in the caption. "As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored."

Spears then addressed her highly-publicized breakup from Timberlake, which occurred in the early 2000s.

"PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius!!!!" said Spears. "Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD!!!!!!"

It's not just Timberlake's music that's keeping Spears occupied during quarantine, either.

Earlier this month, the singer spoofed the lyrics to her song "Baby One More Time" on Instagram to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Her post contained a cartoon drawing of Spears in her iconic costume from the song's music video, holding a bottle of cleaning hand sanitizer.

Next to the drawing of Spears were the lyrics "My loneliness is killing me," but the words "killing me" were crossed out and replaced with "saving me."

"Enough said," Spears said in the caption. "And thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time!!!!"