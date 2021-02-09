Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari says he's looking forward to a 'normal' life with her

Britney Spears’ longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is speaking out about their relationship.

The duo coupled up roughly one year after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and have been sharing snippets into their relationship with the public on social media ever since. Speaking to People in a recent interview following the premiere of an unauthorized documentary about Spears’ life and career, he noted that he’s looking forward to a "normal, amazing future" with her.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told the outlet. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

His comments come shortly after the premiere of a documentary that the "Toxic" singer did not participate in titled "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears." The documentary aired last Friday on FX and has since jumped to Hulu for streaming. Although the star did not participate in the documentary, it led to a favorable light being cast upon her, especially with regard to her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Spears has been under the conservatorship of her father after suffering a mental breakdown in 2008, according to "Today." However, she’s recently been taking legal steps to try and retake control of her own finances and decision-making abilities from her father, Jamie.

Spears and Asghari, meanwhile, have been getting closer on social media in recent months after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced them to separate. In April of 2020, the star revealed that she hadn’t seen her boyfriend for a few weeks after coming back from a gig that required her to quarantine before they could be together.

"I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime!!!! I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit!!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do …. who else is experiencing this ????!" Spears wrote on Instagram at the time.

Spears shares her two sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007.