Valerie Bertinelli admits 'it's been rough' since ex Eddie Van Halen's death

Valerie Bertinelli returned to television for the first time since her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, died in October.

The actress, 60, appeared on the "Today" show for a cooking segment, and host Hoda Kotb told her it was great to see her returning to work.

"You’ve been in our heart, we’ve been thinking about you. We’ve been thinking about your son, Wolfie. And we’re just wondering how you’re doing at this moment," she said.

"It’s so good to see you guys, too," Bertinelli replied, getting emotional. "I don’t know why I’m tearing up. You know when you hear voices and you see people you feel a connection with and then… you guys always make me tear up."

EDDIE VAN HALEN, LEGENDARY ROCK GUITARIST, DEAD AT 65

The media personality admitted it's been hard adjusting to life without Van Halen.

"It’s been rough," she said. "Very bittersweet. We’re doing OK. We spent the holidays together. I’ll see [son Wolf] later today. We’ve been spending a lot of time together."

"It’s hard," she continued. "I’ve gone to text him a few dozen times and I’m like, ‘Oh I can’t text him right now.'"

The famous guitarist died in October from cancer. He was 65.

EDDIE VAN HALEN'S EX-WIFE VALERIE BERTINELLI PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE STAR: 'SEE YOU IN OUR NEXT LIFE MY LOVE'

Bertinelli and Van Halen were married for more than 20 years and share one son, Wolfgang. Despite splitting in 2007, the two remained very close.

She paid tribute to the musician in an Instagram post, writing, "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love," she continued.