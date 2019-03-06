Hailey Bieber says her purpose is to 'represent Jesus' in the modeling industry

Supermodel Hailey Bieber opened up about her faith and struggles to compare herself to others.

The daughter of outspoken Republican Stephen Baldwin recently shared how she deals with “not feeling good enough” in the modeling industry in a new show that made its debut Sunday on the Hillsong Channel. She attends Hillsong Church, which is based in New York, with husband Justin Bieber.

HAILEY BALDWIN EXPLAINS TAKING JUSTIN BIEBER'S LAST NAME: 'HE GETS ADDED TO WHO I AM'

On NOW with Natalie, Hailey said it’s her ultimate purpose is to “represent Jesus.”

The show’s host, Natalie Manuel Lee, told Fox News she is talking to Bieber and other industry leaders about the common misconceptions around identity and purpose.

“In popular culture, so much emphasis is placed on the cars we drive, the money we have, our job titles, but those things do not determine our value," Lee said. "Our show was designed to pull back those layers and dismantle the counterfeits of identity so that viewers learn more about themselves and how to unlock their true potential and purpose.”

Bieber admits that when she's modeling, her look is "fabricated," so she tries to put real images on her Instagram to show her personality and "real, funny goofy side."

“I obviously believe in modesty but a big part of my job is body and face and vanity and that is the whole premise of what I do, so it’s actually really difficult to try to be like, ‘this is what I do for my job but on Sunday I’m in church and that’s a real thing for me and that’s a real lifestyle for me and Jesus is a real thing for me,’ without it looking like I’m compromising everything.”

Hailey was born into an entertainment-minded family and began her modeling career in 2014. Since then, she has graced magazine covers, billboards, and runways worldwide, but Beiber says it hasn't become regular and she has had her fair share of struggles along the way.

"At the end of the day, people don't care who you are. They don't care who your family is. They don't care where you came from because there's always going to be someone that's prettier and cooler and there's going to be the next one coming up every week basically," Bieber said. "I think the biggest thing I've struggled with is I compare myself to people a lot."

But when she questions if "she's enough," she said the answer is: "You're enough because God created you."

JUSTIN BIEBER SAYS HE HAD ‘LEGITIMATE PROBLEM WITH SEX,’ SAVED HIMSELF FOR MARRIAGE WITH HAILEY BALDWIN

And for Bieber, modeling is more than just a job.

"I think that the bigger purpose behind it is for me to be a light in this place," she said, "and I'm here to represent Jesus through me for other people -- for His will to be done."