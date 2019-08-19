Kanye West leads epic praise and worship during ‘Sunday Service’ at California church

Kanye West's "Sunday Service" has gone from the mountaintop to the church -- well, a church that meets at James Madison Middle School in North Hollywood.

The MAGA-hat wearing recording artist, who reportedly told Nicki Minaj he's now a born-again believer, brought his special service to the "public" for the first time Sunday at the California Worship Center.

West was joined by Gospel stars and pastors of the church, Warryn and Erica Campbell, as well as several celebrities like Gwen Stefani, Tori Kelly, Blac Chyna, Messianic Rabbi Jason Sobel, who co-wrote "The Rock, The Road, and The Rabbi" with Kathie Lee Gifford, and Scooter Braun for the service that lasted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT.

Last month, Miami Vous Church pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr. made it clear the gathering was "not a concert."

Wilkerson said in part, "you should probably know that this is not a concert, this is not a performance, but rather an old-fashioned worship service of Jesus Christ."

In clips posted on Instagram, Kelly can be heard belting out "Hallelujah Jesus," West is wearing shades on the keys in another, and there is a drum circle outside the building. TMZ reported songs like "This Is the Day" by Fred Hammond, "Lift Off" by Jay-Z, "Drop It Like It's Hot" by Snoop Dogg and "Lift Him Up" by Tye Tribbett were used as part of the service.

Those in attendance clapped, swayed, sang, shouted and lifted hands.