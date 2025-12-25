Justin Bieber says faith in Jesus healed him after music industry ‘didn’t always protect my soul’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber is reflecting on his faith in Jesus this holiday season.

The singer took to Instagram ahead of Christmas, reflecting on how lost he once felt in the music industry while navigating fame.

"Christmas time is that time to reflect and ask yourself what you really want. What truly fulfills?" the 31-year-old captioned one of the posts.

In a note shared with his 292 million followers, Bieber described growing up in "a system that rewarded my gift but didn’t always protect my soul."

"There were moments I felt used, rushed, shaped into something I didn’t fully choose," the star admitted. "That kind of pressure leaves wounds you don’t see on stage.

"I’ve carried anger," wrote Bieber. "I’ve asked God why. But Jesus keeps meeting me in the middle of the pain — not excusing what hurt me but teaching me how not to become bitter."

The "Love Song" artist had his breakthrough with his 2009 EP "My World." He was 15 years old. He rose to superstardom in 2010.

"I’ve been through pain that shaped me before I had the words to name it," Bieber wrote. "I was in a system that took more than it protected. But I’m not speaking as someone still broken — I’m speaking as someone Jesus has already healed.

"What happened to me was real," he explained. "But it doesn’t get the final word. Jesus didn’t just help me cope — He restored my identity. I’m not a product. I’m not what the industry demanded. I’m a son. Because I’m healed, I can forgive — not to excuse injustice, but to make sure it doesn’t keep reproducing itself through me.

"I don’t want to burn the music industry down," he stressed. "I want to see it made new — safer, more honest, more human."

In August 2024, Bieber and his wife, model Hailey Baldwin Bieber, welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber. The couple married in 2018. He has previously spoken about his struggles with childhood fame.

"Jesus didn’t just heal me for myself," Bieber wrote on social media. "He healed me so I could help change what once hurt me... I didn’t come out of this untouched. I grew up inside a system that took more than it guarded. The pain was real — but it doesn’t define me anymore. Jesus does... I’m not speaking as a victim still bleeding — I’m speaking as someone restored."

Bieber shared similar sentiments in another Instagram post, including two selfies accompanied by an emoji of two people hugging.

"Because I’m healed, I can forgive," he wrote. "Not to pretend injustice didn’t happen, but so it doesn’t keep living through me. I don’t want revenge. I want redemption."

Earlier this month, Bieber shared a Reel on Instagram showing him revisiting the site where he filmed the music video for his 2010 single "Baby." He tagged the friends who joined him.

"This is what happened," he wrote.