Rapper Nicki Minaj and UN ambassador join voices against Christian persecution in Nigeria

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a collaboration no one saw coming, United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz and rapper Nicki Minaj are teaming up this week to spotlight Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Revealing himself as a fan of the ‘Super Bass’ singer, Waltz deemed Minaj "arguably the greatest female recording artist." Waltz said on X: "I'm grateful she's leveraging her massive platform to spotlight the atrocities against Christians in Nigeria, and I look forward to standing with her as we discuss the steps the President and his administration are taking to end the persecution of our Christian brothers and sisters."

Minaj replied: "Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know. The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose."

POPE LEO XIV CALLS OUT CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION AMID LATEST MASSACRE OF CIVILIANS IN AFRICAN NATION

The address, first reported by Time Magazine correspondent Eric Cortellessa, will take place on Tuesday in New York.

Years of bloodshed in Africa’s most populous nation has only recently garnered widespread attention in the U.S., with President Donald Trump threatening military action if the Nigerian government cannot get a handle on violent Islamist groups.

While the government disputes that Christians are specifically targeted — pointing out that non-religious and moderate Muslims have fallen victim too — Christian advocacy group Open Doors deems Nigeria the seventh most dangerous country in the world for Christians and says, "more Christians are killed for their faith in Nigeria than in the rest of the world combined."

"Terrorists attack all who reject their murderous ideology — Muslims, Christians, and those of no faith alike," the office of the Nigerian presidency wrote on X.

TRUMP DESIGNATES NIGERIA AS 'COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN' OVER WIDESPREAD CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION, KILLINGS

The nation is home to 100 million Christians and various human rights groups claim that 50,000 have been killed since the beginning of a Boko Haram insurgency in 2009.

Numbers are difficult to verify, but the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law reports at least 52,000 Christians have been killed, some 18,500 abducted and unlikely to have survived, and 20,000 churches and Christian schools attacked between 2009 and 2023.

Trump this month designated Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’ - putting it among the likes of China, Iran, Russia and North Korea - and tasked Reps. Riley Moore, R-W.Va ., and Tom Cole, R-Okla., with leading an investigation into what they call Christian "genocide."

In a video on Truth Social this month, Trump threatened to "do things to Nigeria that Nigeria is not going to be happy about" and "go into that now-disgraced country guns-a-blazing."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Minaj has said that during hard financial times early in her music career, she considered giving up for a 9-to-5 but "faith" got her through.