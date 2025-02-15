Kid Rock leaves Bill Maher stunned after DEI hot take on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show

Kid Rock left "Real Time" host Bill Maher stunned after a hot take on Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX, which he described as "the epitome of DEI blowing up," on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday.

Maher asked the legendary rock and roll artist what he thought of Lamar's halftime performance, and whether he agreed with others who complained about the performance being a DEI spectacle, featuring only artists of color: "What did you make of this year’s Super Bowl? You mentioned DEI. People complained about that."

"To put it nicely, it wasn’t my cup of tea, but I got to respect it," said Kid Rock. "And here’s why: I grew up loving, emulating all things hip-hop, break dancing, deejaying, graffiti, rapping, and so I understand the culture a little bit more than most. And when I say most, of course, I mean white people."

He then explained how he related to Lamar's performance, pointing out that he also made a career of going against the grain and not caring about what others thought of his art.

Kid Rock performed at the 2004 halftime show with artists such as Janet Jackson, who stole the show that year with an infamous wardrobe malfunction.

"So watching it… after it’s a lot of things going through your head, you know, everyone’s like, ‘That sucks,’ this, that and the other. I’m like, this kid pretty much came out figuratively with both middle fingers in the air, doing what he does for the people who love what he does unapologetically. And I don’t think he gives a frog’s fat a** what anyone thinks about it. So I go, ‘huh.' It’s pretty much how I built my whole career. I gotta respect it," said Kid Rock.

The rock and roll star then theorized about how Lamar got the opportunity in the first place, suggesting that former NFL quarterback Collin Kapernick paved the way for the rap artist to eventually take the stage at the Super Bowl.

"I've heard nobody answer this question: how did he get that gig? Jay-Z. What happened there? I think Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar should both send Colin Kaepernick a bundt cake and a six-pack of beer and a ‘thank you’ note with a bunch of money in it, because without him kneeling and getting everyone’s panties in a bunch over the anthem, self-included, I don’t think that happens," he claimed.

Before Maher could get a word in edgewise, Kid Rock claimed that Lamar's choice to select an all-Black cast for his performance was "the epitome of DEI blowing up" in the face of the NFL after years of pushing diversity.

"It’s like all Black people or all people of color speaking to his crowd in the hood, Black people. It was like the most exclusive thing ever and I’m like, ‘F*** yeah, that’s awesome.’ I’m laughing my ass off," said the rock artist, to the shock of Maher.

Maher was left momentarily speechless, fumbling over his words and giggling before changing the topic.