Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have been 'having problems': reports

It seems there is trouble in paradise for Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich, according to multiple reports.

A source told People magazine that the couple -- who tied the knot in July 2017 -- has "been having problems for months."

"She’s very independent and a free spirit, and that’s been tough for Brooks and their marriage," the insider claimed to the outlet.

A second source, however, said that there is still hope for the relationship to be saved.

“It seems they are not giving up, but also not talking about it. They want to do this their way," said the source. "They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do."

The source added: "Maybe it’s a just a phase, maybe not. But either way, they are not going to address it publicly right now.”

Us Weekly, citing a source, also reported that the pair "were having problems" in December.

Similarly, an insider told E! News that the two are going through a rough patch. "They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what's going on between them," said the source. "They don't even really know what to call it. There's a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal."

"She's been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement," the source continued. "She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it's kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship."

On Jan. 7, Laich shared an image of himself on Instagram smiling with his arms crossed, along with a lengthy caption about his goals for 2020.

“On New Year’s Eve, I had a friend ask me ‘what’s your adjective for the new year?’ I asked him what he meant, and he said it’s about picking a word that is going to be a guide for you in 2020,” the 36-year-old said.

The former NHL player revealed he “fell in love” with the question and began to think of his own answer.

“And the word that keeps coming up for me right now is ‘boundless.’ I feel like a lot of my life has been ‘bound’ to certain identities that have come through the sport I spent my life playing,” he explained. “Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc... and though I am all of those things, they do not define me, and I am not bound by them.”

He added: “I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don’t exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting!”

While the post may seem innocuous, Us Weekly points out that Hough has been posting to her Instagram Stories without her wedding ring on, including in a video of her decorating a Christmas tree, leading to speculation that there’s trouble in their marriage.

Laich’s post about his adjective for 2020 comes after a New Year’s Eve post to his Instagram Story, also about his goals. In his list of aspirations for the coming year, Laich wrote, "more about intimacy and my sexuality."

He also revealed he wanted to start playing the piano again and travel to Turkey, in addition to being more "open to all things and present in my relationships."

Laich's intimacy and sexuality goal came months after his wife revealed in the September cover issue of Women's Health that she is "not straight." Hough shared with the outlet what went through her mind when telling Laich about it four months after they had tied the knot.

Reps for Hough and Laich did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.