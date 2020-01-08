Julianne Hough's husband shares cryptic Instagram post after she's spotted without her wedding ring

Julianne Hough’s husband, Brooks Laich, shared a cryptic post on Instagram about entering a “new stage of life” shortly after she was spotted without her wedding ring.

On Jan. 7, Laich shared an image of himself on Instagram smiling with his arms crossed, along with a lengthy caption about his goals for 2020.

“On New Year’s Eve, I had a friend ask me ‘what’s your adjective for the new year?’ I asked him what he meant, and he said it’s about picking a word that is going to be a guide for you in 2020,” the 36-year-old said.

JULIANNE HOUGH MOURNS LATE DOGS ON CHRISTMAS: 'FOREVER'

The former NHL player revealed he “fell in love” with the question and began to think of his own answer.

“And the word that keeps coming up for me right now is ‘boundless.’ I feel like a lot of my life has been ‘bound’ to certain identities that have come through the sport I spent my life playing,” he explained. “Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc... and though I am all of those things, they do not define me, and I am not bound by them.”

He added: “I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don’t exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting!”

While the post may seem innocuous, Us Weekly points out that Hough has been posting to her Instagram Stories without her wedding ring on, as well as a video of her decorating a Christmas tree, leading to speculation that there’s trouble in their marriage.

JULIANNE HOUGH ON BEING OPEN ABOUT IVF JOURNEY: 'IT'S JUST LIBERATING'

Laich’s post about his adjective for 2020 comes after a New Year’s Eve post to his Story, also about his goals.

In his list of aspirations for the coming year, Laich, 36, wrote, "more about intimacy and my sexuality."

He also revealed he wanted to start playing the piano again and travel to Turkey, in addition to being more "open to all things and present in my relationships."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Laich's intimacy and sexuality goal came months after his wife Hough revealed in the September cover issue of Women's Health that she is "not straight." She shared with the outlet what went through her mind when telling Laich about it four months after they had tied the knot.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.