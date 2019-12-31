Julianne Hough's husband Brooks Laich reveals goal of exploring 'intimacy and sexuality' more in 2020

Brooks Laich wants to work on himself in the new year.

In a revealing post to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Julianne Hough's husband shared a template of "2020 Goals" he filled out hours before midnight.

In the section that asks what he wants to learn more about in 2020, Laich, 36, wrote, "more about intimacy and my sexuality."

Also in his list of aspirations for the coming year, Laich revealed he wanted to start playing the piano again and travel to Turkey in addition to being more "open to all things and present in my relationships."

Laich's intimacy and sexuality goal comes months after his wife Hough revealed in the September cover issue of Women's Health that she is "not straight." She shared with the outlet what went through her mind when telling Laich about it four months after they had tied the knot.

“I (told him), ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’ ” she told the magazine.

Although Hough was hesitant, she told the outlet that Laich ultimately remained by her side as she attempted to discuss her sexuality journey with him.

Earlier this month, the former "Dancing with the Stars" professional opened up to People Now about the decision to discuss her sexuality so publicly.

"It was all about de-layering and that's why I did that [Women's Health] cover because it was the naked strength issue," she explained.

Another point of contention in the couple's marriage thus far was Hough's decision to not take the former NHL player's last name.

On his iHeartRadio podcast, "How Men Think," Laich admitted his wife's decision was "a little jarring" for him and it's another conversation they will discuss in the future.

"To me right now, it’s not that big of an issue,” he said on the podcast. “We don’t have any kids right now, but she doesn’t have my last name."