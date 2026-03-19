Josh Duhamel says he's now 72% ready for a zombie apocalypse at his 'doomsday' cabin but fears AI robots more

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Apocalyptic zombies and AI robots had better watch out.

Josh Duhamel told Fox News Digital he is now about 72% ready for a zombie apocalypse at his off-the-grid "doomsday" cabin in rural Minnesota after he joked he was about 70% ready last summer.

"Every year, I get a little bit more fully prepped," he said. "But that's part of the fun is the journey of figuring it out, seeing what the latest and greatest is. I'm less afraid of zombies and more afraid of AI robots now. I don't know if we're ever gonna fully be able to, you know, protect ourselves from what's coming, but at least I can hopefully turn off all devices and just sort of shut ourselves off from the world if we need to."

"Is that too dark? Maybe that's too dark," he wondered. "I don't know."

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Duhamel is starring and directing new movie, "Preschool," a comedy about the big city pressures of getting children into the best early learning programs, which is premiering at the Fargo Film Festival in North Dakota.

"I think that it's a bit of art imitating life because we literally just went through this with my two-year-old son," Duhamel said. "And, you know, it's so relatable to anybody who has kids, especially if you're on the East or West Coast or any big city that has a big private school option."

WATCH: JOSH DUHAMEL JOKES ABOUT PREPARING FOR AI ROBOTS AND THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE AT HIS RURAL CABIN

Growing up in North Dakota, Duhamel said he just went to public school, "but in California, Los Angeles specifically, it is a real thing. And it surprises me that this movie hadn't been made because it's so ripe with comedic opportunity because, you're right, parents will do anything to give their kid a leg up in the world."

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"Sometimes we forget that we just gotta let them be kids, you know, and we make it more about ourselves sometimes than we do about the kids," he said. "Because, for me, it was like, you know, let the kids run around and get dirty and play in the mud."

WATCH: JOSH DUHAMEL DESCRIBES HIS NEW MOVIE ‘PRESCHOOL’ AS ‘ART IMITATING LIFE’ WITH HIS YOUNG SON

He continued sarcastically, "But, you know, preschool, if they don't get off on that right foot, who knows? They might end up in prison someday."

Duhamel warned that "Hollywood can be a very seductive place, and it can be a very dangerous place if you don't remember where you came from."

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"I've always stayed very close to my roots," he said. "I've got a very tight-knit group of friends that have been very close to me forever, since kindergarten, some of them. So, I've leaned on them a lot just to keep my a-- in check throughout the years."

He said he’s been really "grateful" to have had "a place like North Dakota to root myself in because it's helped me stay true to myself throughout all these years."

When asked if he feels disconnected from the Hollywood lifestyle in Minnesota, the "Ransom Canyon" star said, "That's the point. I try to get disconnected from it because the truth is, the more I'm living in the real world, the more it informs my actual artistic choices."

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He continued, "Oftentimes, if you're so caught up in what's happening in the modern world, you lose track a little bit. So, for me, getting out there – it really sort of forces me to sit with my thoughts, and out there listening to the birds and the loons and the leaves rustling through the trees and getting out on the water. It's really meditative in a lot of ways. It's cathartic for me. And it allows me to create that creative space that I need to go do my job."

Duhamel said he could easily live at the cabin full-time.

"After a couple of weeks, you start to miss like some of the modern amenities, like, oh, I don't know sushi restaurants," he admitted. "So, I do start to miss like some of the fun, sort of big city stuff, but at the same time, I could be completely content just living out there."

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The 53-year-old said the cabin gets a little cold in the winter, though, which can bring on "cabin fever."

"I don't want to turn into Jack Nicholson from ‘The Shining’. So, I need to come back and sort of plug back into the real world once in a while, but, you know, for the most part, I could truly live out there," Duhamel said.

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He said he’s kept the cabin fairly "rugged" and "rustic," but also we have everything we need, you know, and "so it's kind of perfect."

Duhamel has two children: two-year-old son, Shepherd, with his wife, Audra Mari, and his 12-year-old son, Axl, with ex-wife Fergie.

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The former "Las Vegas" star said that the cabin is perfect for his kids.

"My 12-year-old gets to get to see both sides of that," Duhamel explained. "He's in L.A., but he's also at the cabin a lot, so he gets to go out there and kind of see the world as I did as a kid."