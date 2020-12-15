Josh Brolin bares all while sipping morning coffee in desert snapshot

Feast your eyes on Josh Brolin.

The “Avengers” star, 52, showed himself in impeccable shape despite the coronavirus pandemic by posting a photo to Instagram on Tuesday of himself naked and sipping coffee while quarantining from parts unknown.

“At the end of the day a life will [be] judged by how often you were naked,” the actor captioned the birthday suit snap, which was taken by his wife, Kathryn Boyd. “Nobody told [me] they meant metaphorically.”

The Thanos actor lounged outside of an RV and upon posting the cheeky photo, Brolin was inundated with clever comments praising his figure and decision-making.

“That’s cool. Thanos has a retirement plan,” wrote one commenter while another added: “Good call on the cushion, no one needs a waffle butt.”

Channeling their inner-Thanos, another responder wrote, “I finally rest, and watch the sunrise on a grateful universe.”

Meanwhile, Boyd, 33, recently shared a post showcasing her baby bump as she’s due to give birth to the couple’s second child any day now.

“And this is one of them…. Any day now,” Boyd wrote in the caption of her post.

The couple, who married in September 2016 in North Carolina, and they are parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Westlyn.