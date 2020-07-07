Josh Brolin, wife Kathryn Boyd expecting second child together
Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd are having another baby.
Boyd, 32, announced Tuesday that she is expecting her second child with 52-year-old Brolin.
“The Brolin’s are a growin’!!,” the model captioned a pic on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump. “Our little December babe is on the way…. .”
Brolin jokingly responded by commenting, “Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula…wait…WHAT?!?!”
The couple are the parents of 19-month-old daughter Westlyn.
They got married in North Carolina in September 2016 after dating for three years.
The “Avengers: Endgame” actor is also father to daughter Eden Brolin, 26, and son Trevor Brolin, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Adair.
He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane, though they had no children together.