©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Josh Brolin, wife Kathryn Boyd expecting second child together

By Leah Bitsky | New York Post
Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd are having another baby.

Boyd, 32, announced Tuesday that she is expecting her second child with 52-year-old Brolin.

“The Brolin’s are a growin’!!,” the model captioned a pic on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump. “Our little December babe is on the way…. .”

Brolin jokingly responded by commenting, “Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula…wait…WHAT?!?!”

The couple are the parents of 19-month-old daughter Westlyn.

They got married in North Carolina in September 2016 after dating for three years.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

The “Avengers: Endgame” actor is also father to daughter Eden Brolin, 26, and son Trevor Brolin, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Adair.

He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane, though they had no children together.