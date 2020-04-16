Johnny Depp joins Instagram, encourages fans to 'stay busy,' make music during quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Johnny Depp is officially an Instagram user.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star joined the photo-sharing app on Thursday, sharing two posts -- one a still photo, the other a video.

In the first post, Depp could be seen sitting behind a table covered in lit candles.

"Hello everyone... filming something for you now... gimme a minute," read the caption.

As promised, a video came a few hours later.

In the eight-minute video, Depp spoke directly to the camera, sitting in the same seat as the first photo, and addressed the spread of coronavirus.

"Hi everyone, hello to whoever might out there in ether-land receiving this transmission," Depp began. "This is my first experience within the world of social media. I've never done any of this before. I don't think I've ever felt any particular reason to until now."

Depp said he chose to join Instagram in an effort to "open up a dialogue as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused the miserable tragedies and enormous damage to people's lives."

Depp rattled off several of the ailments people around the world are facing such as unemployment, a lack of health care and more.

"Some, far too many, are living on the streets with no protection, no shelter, so option of self-isolating at all," said the actor. "So we need to try to help each other throughout these dark times, these trying times, for those we love, for our community, for ourselves, the world and for the future."

Depp said that despite the feeling that "both our hands are tied behind our backs... our minds are unbound and our hearts are not chained and we can care."

Depp then dove into what he called "yet another message of goodwill."

"First and foremost and above all else: Stay safe, stay well and stay inside your homes," he urged. "You need to make the best use of this time by being close to those we love, and despite our dire circumstances, we cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish monotony."

"Depp recalled instances when his two children complained about being bored , he'd tell them "boredom is not allowed."

"Draw, read, paint, think, learn, make a film with your phone, play an instrument if you play, if you don't, learn," Depp encouraged. "If you don't have an instrument, make one. All kinds of things around your house that make noise. Record those sounds that you discover and layer them, write yourself a song."

He added: "That's really what music's all about: just making noises. And pissing the neighbors off, of course. Make playlists and exchange them with others, listen to new music, listen to old music, listen to music that you're not familiar with."

Depp smiled while talking about his "eternal weakness," old country blues.

"Stay busy in your mind," he said. "We'll get through this thing."

Depp then announced that over the last several years, he's worked with rock musician Jeff Beck to create an album, which fittingly includes a cover of John Lennon's "Isolation."

Depp concluded the video "on a more personal note."

"Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years," said Depp, who has been embroiled in domestic abuse allegations from and against ex-wife Amber Heard. "I am touched beyond words."

"Isolation" by Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp is now available to stream online.