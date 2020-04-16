Amie Harwick's ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty to murder charge

The ex-boyfriend of Amie Harwick, famed family therapist and former fiancée of Drew Carey, has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was charged with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, prosecutors said.

Dr. Amie Harwick, who was 38, died Feb. 15 after she was thrown over the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. An autopsy determined she had been strangled first.

Pursehouse was arrested shortly after the death before he was released on a $2 million bond before being re-arrested in connection with the death.

A police statement said that Harwick had once filed a restraining order against Pursehouse, but it had since expired.

Pursehouse has been ordered to return to court on June 24.

The special circumstance allegation of lying in wait makes Pursehouse eligible for the death penalty.

Prosecutors said that the decision whether or not they'd seek capital punishment would be made later.

The Los Angeles District Attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report