Halle Berry wears nothing except a pillow as she nails viral social media trend: 'You already know'

Halle Berry is joining in on the viral #PillowChallenge that has since taken over social media amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The trend consists of participants strapping a pillow to their body and turning it into an outfit.

For the 53-year-old actress' part, Berry stood outside as she posed for the photo, in which she opted for a black pillow, paired with matching heels, a wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses.

"You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge 😂," she captioned the snapshot.

In addition to participating in social media challenges, Berry recently opened up about her love life during an Instagram Live chat with Lena Waithe.

The Oscar winner is a mother to two: 12-year-old Nahla, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry, and 6-year-old Maceo, whom she shares with ex Olivier Martinez.

“I've learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad, I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” Berry said during the chat, per People. “Decidedly so, for sure.”

The "Monster's Ball" star said she's "decided to take time" to be single.

"I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone," Berry said. "But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent [sic] time with me."

It appears she's enjoying life as a single mother, too. "And it’s been so great that I think I might stay like this," Berry added.

