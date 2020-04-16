Sharon Stone took temps at birthday party before coronavirus outbreak: 'People thought I was a little extreme'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sharon Stone was putting safety first long before most other people did when it comes to the coronavirus.

Stone is currently 62 years old, three years younger than those the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says are at higher risk of severe coronavirus symptoms, but as she recently revealed to Naomi Campbell that this didn't stop her from taking extra precautions at her birthday party.

“I had a doctor and a nurse come early and check all of the catering people, and the wait staff as they arrived to make sure none of the food and none of the people working there were fevering or ill,” Stone told Campbell during a video chat for her show "No Filter with Naomi."

The "Basic Instinct" star then revealed that at her March 8 party, there was a nurse at the door taking the temperatures of guests as they arrived.

"I just thought, 'We have to really be super careful,'" she said.

Stone said that while she was simply being safe, some guests didn't see the reason behind her actions.

“People thought I was a little extreme,” Stone said, “that I was a little bit crazy.”

The actress continued, saying she had an inkling the novel virus would become an international danger while at Elton John's Oscars party in February.

“When this started coming, I had a pretty good understanding of what was happening,” she said. “When I saw [playwright] John Dempsey at Elton’s Oscar party... I just looked at his face and he said, '40 percent of our business is crashing and I’m losing friends in China.' And I looked at him and realized, 'Oh my God. This is about to become a global epidemic.'"

That conversation inspired Stone to immediately begin taking precautions, including asking the wait staff to bring her hand sanitizer.

“I freaked out at the party. I kept washing my hands,” the actress recalled. “I came home and I unzipped my dress, I took it off inside out, put it in a plastic bag, tied it in a knot, got in the shower, took everything off.”

Stone said that she called her lawyer and asked them to cancel her global events. The lawyer warned her of possible lawsuits brought about by the cancellations, but Stone insisted that "they won't have time to" sue her.

“People would not listen to me," Stone added. "I took my kids out of school early. I started self-quarantining early."