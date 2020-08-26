John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, denied parole for 11th time

Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon, has been denied parole for the 11th time.

The 65-year-old was denied after being interviewed by a parole board on Aug. 19, according to corrections officials. Chapman is currently at Wende Correctional Facility in New York, where he's serving a 20-years-to-life sentence.

Chapman shot and killed Lennon, a former Beatles star, outside his Manhattan apartment on Dec. 8, 1980. Hours earlier, Lennon had autographed an album for a then-25-year-old Chapman.

Chapman has said previously that he feels “more and more shame” every year for the crime.

“I was too far in,” Chapman told a parole board in 2018. “I do remember having the thought of: ‘Hey, you have got the album now. Look at this, he signed it, just go home.’ But there was no way I was just going to go home.”

He added at the time: "Thirty years ago I couldn’t say I felt shame and I know what shame is now. It’s where you cover your face … You don’t want to ask for anything.”

Chapman's next parole hearing is scheduled for August 2022.

