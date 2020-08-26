Expand / Collapse search
John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, denied parole for 11th time

Chapman is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
During a parole hearing, Mark David Chapman, who killed John Lennon in 1980, said he feels remorse and shame for murdering the former Beatle.

Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon, has been denied parole for the 11th time.

The 65-year-old was denied after being interviewed by a parole board on Aug. 19, according to corrections officials. Chapman is currently at Wende Correctional Facility in New York, where he's serving a 20-years-to-life sentence.

Chapman shot and killed Lennon, a former Beatles star, outside his Manhattan apartment on Dec. 8, 1980. Hours earlier, Lennon had autographed an album for a then-25-year-old Chapman.

FILE — This Jan. 31, 2018 photo, provided by the New York State Department of Corrections, shows Mark David Chapman. (New York State Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Chapman has said previously that he feels “more and more shame” every year for the crime.

“I was too far in,” Chapman told a parole board in 2018. “I do remember having the thought of: ‘Hey, you have got the album now. Look at this, he signed it, just go home.’ But there was no way I was just going to go home.”

He added at the time: "Thirty years ago I couldn’t say I felt shame and I know what shame is now. It’s where you cover your face … You don’t want to ask for anything.”

Chapman's next parole hearing is scheduled for August 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

