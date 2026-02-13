Jason Aldean's brutal 7-word takedown of Zach Bryan after 'cringe' TPUSA halftime insult

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Aldean had a simple response to Zach Bryan's continued criticism after the Turning Point USA alternative halftime show.

Bryan took aim at Aldean and Brantley Gilbert, who performed "Dirt Road Anthem" at the Feb. 8 show. The "Something in the Orange" singer posted a video of himself and Harley Carmichael singing a parody of Gilbert's song – which Aldean covered on his 2010 album, "My Kinda Party."

Gilbert seemingly laughed off the jab, posting a video of himself eating a chili dog in response to Bryan's parody song – which featured the changed lyrics: "Chili on a hot dog, talkin’ ’bout chili on a hot dog."

"@zachlanebryan, you can climb all the fences you want, you’re not getting my chili dog," Gilbert wrote in his caption, referencing a video of Bryan climbing a fence in an argument with fellow country singer Gavin Adcock.

"Best song I’ve heard from that guy," Aldean quipped in the comments, referring to Bryan's parody.

The online back-and-forth comes after Bad Bunny took the stage at Super Bowl LX. Bryan initially criticized the TPUSA halftime show on Instagram.

"What kid rock actually thinks is happening across America," he wrote on his Instagram Story, per Whiskey Riff. The video featured Bryan's friend watching the TPUSA show on a cell phone, while pretending not to watch the Bad Bunny-led performance playing on the television in the background.

He shared a message he received from a follower that read, "wtf happens to you? Boy you turned into a Hollywood sell out b---- real quick. You were my favorite artist. Now you are nothing but another dumba-- out of touch elitist. S--- happens real quick homie."

Bryan wrote, "I don’t care what side you’re on, a bunch of adults throwing temper tantrums and their own halftime show is embarrassing as hell and the most cringe s--- on the planet."

The show, featuring Gilbert, Kid Rock, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett, streamed on YouTube at the same time as the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny took place.

Fans were quick to criticize Bryan's remarks.

"Where’d your patriotism go?" one fan wrote on Instagram .

"Look who didn’t get invited to the Super Bowl or the turning point halftime show," another commented.

"lol go throw another cringe worth tantrum Zach and get over your jealousy of KidRock! lol! Your career is over lol" one added.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.