Jason Aldean's brutal 7-word takedown of Zach Bryan after 'cringe' TPUSA halftime insult

Jason Aldean's cutting response comes after Zach Bryan mocked TPUSA halftime show performers with chili dog parody lyrics

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen’s country takeover at Billboard Music Awards is ‘what we need’ says host Video

Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen’s country takeover at Billboard Music Awards is ‘what we need’ says host

Michelle Buteau, host of the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, thinks country stars like Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen leading the nominations is a good way to bring everyone together.

Jason Aldean had a simple response to Zach Bryan's continued criticism after the Turning Point USA alternative halftime show.

Bryan took aim at Aldean and Brantley Gilbert, who performed "Dirt Road Anthem" at the Feb. 8 show. The "Something in the Orange" singer posted a video of himself and Harley Carmichael singing a parody of Gilbert's song – which Aldean covered on his 2010 album, "My Kinda Party."

Gilbert seemingly laughed off the jab, posting a video of himself eating a chili dog in response to Bryan's parody song – which featured the changed lyrics: "Chili on a hot dog, talkin’ ’bout chili on a hot dog."

ZACH BRYAN SLAMMED AS 'HOLLYWOOD SELLOUT' AFTER MOCKING KID ROCK'S PATRIOTIC SUPER BOWL ALTERNATIVE

Jason Aldean and Zach Bryan side-by-side

Jason Aldean had seven words for Zach Bryan over the singer's TPUSA halftime criticism. (Getty Images)

"@zachlanebryan, you can climb all the fences you want, you’re not getting my chili dog," Gilbert wrote in his caption, referencing a video of Bryan climbing a fence in an argument with fellow country singer Gavin Adcock.

"Best song I’ve heard from that guy," Aldean quipped in the comments, referring to Bryan's parody.

The online back-and-forth comes after Bad Bunny took the stage at Super Bowl LX. Bryan initially criticized the TPUSA halftime show on Instagram.

Brantley Gilbert Country Music Awards

Zach Bryan posted a parody of Brantley Gilbert's 2008 song, "Dirt Road Anthem." (Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Jason Aldean sings during an episode of SNL

Jason Aldean reacted to the online back-and-forth in the comments. (Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"What kid rock actually thinks is happening across America," he wrote on his Instagram Story, per Whiskey Riff. The video featured Bryan's friend watching the TPUSA show on a cell phone, while pretending not to watch the Bad Bunny-led performance playing on the television in the background.

He shared a message he received from a follower that read, "wtf happens to you? Boy you turned into a Hollywood sell out b---- real quick. You were my favorite artist. Now you are nothing but another dumba-- out of touch elitist. S--- happens real quick homie."

Bryan wrote, "I don’t care what side you’re on, a bunch of adults throwing temper tantrums and their own halftime show is embarrassing as hell and the most cringe s--- on the planet."

Zach Bryan playing guitar on stage

Zach Bryan has been criticizing the TPUSA alternative halftime show online. (James Smith/Sam Snap/Getty)

The show, featuring Gilbert, Kid Rock, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett, streamed on YouTube at the same time as the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny took place.

Fans were quick to criticize Bryan's remarks.

"Where’d your patriotism go?" one fan wrote on Instagram.

"Look who didn’t get invited to the Super Bowl or the turning point halftime show," another commented. 

"lol go throw another cringe worth tantrum Zach and get over your jealousy of KidRock! lol! Your career is over lol" one added.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

