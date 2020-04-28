Joe Manganiello shaves his beard, fans think he looks almost unrecognizable: ‘Totally doesn't look like him’

Joe Manganiello is making a style change while in coronavirus quarantine.

While many stars are growing out their facial hair, Manganiello opted to go in the opposite direction.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old actor shared a photo of himself lounging poolside with a noticeably different look: The "Bottom of the 9th" star didn't have his signature beard.

"#creepin," Manganiello captioned the photo, which featured both him and his pup Bubbles looking away from the camera.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section, with some talking about Manganiello sans beard, while others couldn't help but chat about his adorable dog.

"Wtf...omg I've never seen you without a beard," one stunned fan wrote. "That totally doesn't look like him?" added another.

"Everyone's growing a corona beard and you shave yours #trenddodger," said one person.

"So gorgeous," one person gushed. "So handsome," echoed another individual. Meanwhile, another dubbed Manganiello "magnificent eye candy."

"THE DOG!!!" wrote one person. "Lol look at bubbles!" said another.

Manganiello's wife, Sofia Vergara, also shared a few photos of the star, which showed off his fresh new look.

"Bbq sunday fun day🌝🍔🍻 at hm with the same crowd 😂😂" she captioned the series of pictures.

Manganiello joins a list of stars who have changed their style recently amid the quarantine. Blake Shelton has opted for a mullet and Armie Hammer is now sporting a mohawk and a Hulk Hogan-style mustache among others.