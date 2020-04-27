Sofia Vergara shows off her bikini body during 'patio picnic' with husband Joe Manganiello

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sofia Vergara is enjoying her work hiatus by spending time at home with her husband Joe Manganiello and their furry friends.

Since going to the beach or the park isn't recommended during the coronavirus pandemic, the "Modern Family" star, 47, instead had a "patio picnic" in her backyard.

Vergara donned a printed blue string bikini as she lounged outside her Beverly Hills home. The couple shared a delicious spread of olives, crackers, fruit, cheeses, and cured meats.

The new "America's Got Talent" judge is also sharing her house with her son, Manolo, and her niece, Claudia Vergara.

On Sunday, the family indulged in a barbeque and time by the pool.

Vergara and the other "AGT" judges have been watching auditions from their homes since on-set production on the series was suspended indefinitely.

The actress said she was thankful to be able to work from home -- "Having fun judging @agt season 15!!! So lucky to be able to keep working from home! Luv u guys! @howiemandel @heidiklum @simoncowell @terrycrews."

It was announced Vergara would be joining the talent competition series in February.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on ‘AGT,’” Vergara said in a statement obtained by Variety. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”