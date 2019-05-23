Joe Manganiello explains why Sofia Vergara is his perfect match

Joe Manganiello opened up about his nearly four-year marriage to “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara and why the “confident” Colombian bombshell is his one-and-only.

The 42-year-old star told Men’s Health while promoting his new film “Bottom of the Ninth” that he needed someone “secure” enough to handle the types of projects he’s done, referring to his risqué scenes in the vampire drama “True Blood” and his role as a male stripper in 2012’s “Magic Mike,” alongside Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum.

“I love that she knows how to take care of herself, obviously, because I needed to be with somebody confident,” Manganiello said in the interview published Wednesday. “It takes a really strong and secure individual to handle the types of projects I’ve done."

"But when we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways," he added.

The “Spiderman” star divulged his ideas of romance with his wife were simple acts, like holding open the door, watching Netflix, and driving to get shaved ice on a warm Los Angeles night while singing along with the radio.

But he also revealed that there was something besides those simple acts of romance that are among his favorite things to do for his wife.

“My life is great because I really like my wife,” Manganiello said. “I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f---ing laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best.”