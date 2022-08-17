Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Joe Jonas admits he uses injectables, says men should be 'open and honest about it'

Joe Jonas spoke candidly about his use of cosmetic injections

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Jonas just turned 33 years old. He's the father of two young daughters with "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner and he's performing with his band the Jonas Brothers.

Joe has been in the spotlight since he was very young, and now that he's getting older, he's not afraid to admit he's using injectables to keep himself looking youthful.

In an interview with People, Jonas opened up about getting injectables to combat frown lines and target a scar between his eyebrows. 

He says there shouldn't be any shame in getting work done, telling the outlet, "We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth."

Joe Jonas performing with Nick (left) and Kevin (right) of the Jonas Brothers, shared how he smooths out his skin with injectables.

Joe Jonas performing with Nick (left) and Kevin (right) of the Jonas Brothers, shared how he smooths out his skin with injectables. (Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

BIDEN MOCKED FOR JONAS BROTHERS TIKTOK IN VIRAL SPINOFF: 'WE GOT IT'

The singer has teamed up with Xeomin, a cosmetic injectable that uses a unique formula to remove unnecessary proteins from the skin.

Jonas spoke candidly on the topic of cosmetic procedures, saying "I don't think it's necessarily something that we have to shy away from."

Joe also mentioned that the treatment he received isn't "over the top."

Joe Jonas says using injectables is not something people should "shy away from" discussing.

Joe Jonas says using injectables is not something people should "shy away from" discussing. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He also stressed that stigmas surrounding men taking care of themselves are a thing of the past. 

"There were all these talks at one point, like, 'Oh, men can't do this' or ‘It’s weird for guys to do that,' and I think there's a stigma that's fading, and I like that.

Joe Jonas, alongside wife Sophie Turner, says he loves "how men's grooming has evolved so much."

Joe Jonas, alongside wife Sophie Turner, says he loves "how men's grooming has evolved so much." (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it's great to see," he added. "It's like, do whatever you want, you know? It's a beautiful generation that we're living in."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending