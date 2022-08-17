Joe Jonas admits he uses injectables, says men should be 'open and honest about it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Jonas just turned 33 years old. He's the father of two young daughters with "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner and he's performing with his band the Jonas Brothers.

Joe has been in the spotlight since he was very young, and now that he's getting older, he's not afraid to admit he's using injectables to keep himself looking youthful.

In an interview with People, Jonas opened up about getting injectables to combat frown lines and target a scar between his eyebrows.

He says there shouldn't be any shame in getting work done, telling the outlet, "We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth."

BIDEN MOCKED FOR JONAS BROTHERS TIKTOK IN VIRAL SPINOFF: 'WE GOT IT'

The singer has teamed up with Xeomin, a cosmetic injectable that uses a unique formula to remove unnecessary proteins from the skin.

Jonas spoke candidly on the topic of cosmetic procedures, saying "I don't think it's necessarily something that we have to shy away from."

Joe also mentioned that the treatment he received isn't "over the top."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He also stressed that stigmas surrounding men taking care of themselves are a thing of the past.

"There were all these talks at one point, like, 'Oh, men can't do this' or ‘It’s weird for guys to do that,' and I think there's a stigma that's fading, and I like that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it's great to see," he added. "It's like, do whatever you want, you know? It's a beautiful generation that we're living in."