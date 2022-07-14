Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome their second baby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed another baby to their family!

Fox News Digital confirmed that the couple’s second daughter has arrived. Representatives for Turner had nothing further to add.

Turner and Jonas welcomed their first child, Willa, in July 2020. She will turn two next week.

Turner confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child during an interview in Elle UK published in May. "It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation," she told the outlet.

"The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

The "Game of Thrones" star put her baby bump on display during a red-carpet appearance at the 2022 Met Gala in May. Jonas accompanied his wife of three years as they cradled her stomach during the prestigious event.

Turner and the Jonas Brothers band member tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 before having a formal wedding in France the following month. They exchanged Ring Pops in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas. The couple became engaged in 2017.

Turner previously gushed about her hubby to Glamour magazine back in 2019.

"A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," she described. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting."

Jonas’ younger brother, Nick, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, recently welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogate.

Jonas' older brother, Kevin, has two daughters — Valentina Angelina, 5, and Alena Rose, 8, with his wife, Danielle.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.