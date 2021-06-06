Joe Jonas wants to re-record the Jonas Brothers' first album like Taylor Swift: 'Really clever'

It looks like Joe Jonas is taking inspiration from Taylor Swift.

The 31-year-old singer and songwriter told BuzzFeed he’d be willing to re-record the debut album he made with his Jonas Brothers bandmates much like Swift did with her sophomore album "Fearless."

"I think I would probably re-record our entire first album," Joe told the digital news outlet. "Just do something like what Taylor [Swift] did recently, which I thought was really clever."

Swift made headlines in April when she released her re-recorded album with Republic Records as a way to make a profit from her masters, which she also intends to do with her first six studio albums, according to Billboard.

Joe, on the other hand, released "It’s About Time" in 2006 with his two brothers, Nick, 28, and Kevin, 33.

The band’s debut pop rock album is nearly 15-years-old and features 11 songs, including hits such as "Year 3000" and "Mandy."

Joe was around age 17 when the album released while Nick was around 14 and Kevin was around 19. The trio went on to record four studio albums, five soundtracks, three live albums and one video album.

If the Jonas Brothers decided to go through with re-recording their debut album, it would be the third iteration of "It’s About Time," which got a re-release in 2012 with a modified track list and bonus song.

The limited-edition re-release was distributed in CD and vinyl formats in place of digital.

While a Jonas Brothers re-record is not set in stone, Swift debuted her "Fearless (Taylor’s Version)" re-record in the spring with remastered arrangements and performances.

"We just kind of took all the knowledge that we've acquired over decades of playing this music and applied that to it," Swift told People magazine in April. "I did go in line by line and listen to every single vocal and think, you know, what are my inflections here? If I can improve upon it, I did."

Swift’s original "Fearless" album was released in 2008 when she only 18-years-old. This album along with five others are owned by music mogul Scooter Braun, who acquired indie label Big Machine Records in 2019.