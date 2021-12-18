Biden mocked for Jonas Brothers TikTok in viral spinoff: 'We got it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral video surfaced Friday mocking President Joe Biden over his TikTok collaboration with the Jonas Brothers and pointing out various criticism of his administration.

The video, originally posted to the Twitter account @JohnHackerLA, shows president Biden saying "We got it" while standing in front of various negative images that have come to be associated with his administration including inflation, high gas prices, and the historic migrant crisis at the southern border.

The clip has been viewed over 65,000 times.

The video was a play on a video promoted by the White House where the Jonas Brothers filmed a remake of a popular internet video inside the White House.

In the video, the brothers mouth the words to the viral video from various spots in the White House and at the end , they ask President Biden "Did we get it?"

The camera then moves to the president who pretends to be filming the whole thing on his cell phone.

"We got it," Biden says with a smile.

The Jonas Brothers video was widely mocked by both sides of the aisle.

"Covid cases on the rise but the focus is on cute TikToks," former White House Press Secretary for President Trump Sean Spicer tweeted.

"This is absolutely the worst thing I've ever seen," liberal commentator Hassan Piker tweeted.