Joe Biden
Published

Biden mocked for Jonas Brothers TikTok in viral spinoff: 'We got it'

Biden's original video was criticized by both sides of the aisle

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Biden foreign policy has 'been one of surrender and retreat': Ratcliffe Video

Biden foreign policy has 'been one of surrender and retreat': Ratcliffe

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe explains how Russia and China 'see an opportunity' with the Biden administration on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

A viral video surfaced Friday mocking President Joe Biden over his TikTok collaboration with the Jonas Brothers and pointing out various criticism of his administration. 

The video, originally posted to the Twitter account @JohnHackerLA, shows president Biden saying "We got it" while standing in front of various negative images that have come to be associated with his administration including inflation, high gas prices, and the historic migrant crisis at the southern border.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: In this image released on November 23, 2021, (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix Comedy Special Taping at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: In this image released on November 23, 2021, (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix Comedy Special Taping at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix) (Photo by Phillip Faraone)

BIDEN NOMINEE DODGES SEN. KENNEDY 9 TIMES WHEN ASKED IF SOCIAL JUSTICE-INSPIRED CRIMES SHOULD BE FORGIVEN

The clip has been viewed over 65,000 times.

The video was a play on a video promoted by the White House where the Jonas Brothers filmed a remake of a popular internet video inside the White House.

In the video, the brothers mouth the words to the viral video from various spots in the White House and at the end, they ask President Biden "Did we get it?"

FLORIDA SHERIFF PRAISES HOMEOWNER FOR SHOOTING HOME INVADER: 'ONLY SANTA CLAUS GETS TO COME IN YOUR HOUSE'

The camera then moves to the president who pretends to be filming the whole thing on his cell phone.

President Biden answers a question as he speaks about the November Jobs Report from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden answers a question as he speaks about the November Jobs Report from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"We got it," Biden says with a smile.

The Jonas Brothers video was widely mocked by both sides of the aisle.

"Covid cases on the rise but the focus is on cute TikToks," former White House Press Secretary for President Trump Sean Spicer tweeted.

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia, S.C., en route to Philadelphia after speaking at the South Carolina State University's 2021 Fall Commencement Ceremony in Orangeburg, S.C., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia, S.C., en route to Philadelphia after speaking at the South Carolina State University's 2021 Fall Commencement Ceremony in Orangeburg, S.C., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"This is absolutely the worst thing I've ever seen," liberal commentator Hassan Piker tweeted.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

