Joan Collins criticizes UK government for 'utter discrimination' and 'ageism' of citizens over age 70 amid coronavirus crisis

Joan Collins is not at all pleased with the U.K. government's treatment of citizens over 70 during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 86-year-old actress blasted her country's government in a piece for The Spectator magazine in which she criticizes leaders for lumping together all individuals over age 70 for being the most at-risk of developing complications from COVID-19.

Collins called out the government for using a number of "horrible" expressions to define her age group such as referring to adults over age 70 as "overseventies" and deeming them the "vulnerables" of society despite many, like her, having "no health issues."

"But more harmful was bolstering the existing belief among the general public (and prospective employers) that the old should keep out of everyone’s way," Collins writes in an extract from her Spectator Diary from this week's magazine.

Collins shared that she witnessed this "ageism" first hand when she was informed by "Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan that they should cancel their scheduled dinner because he "didn't want to be responsible" for her "untimely death."

Additionally, she shared her friend Christopher Biggins was "accosted twice by 'coronanags' yelling that someone of his age should be at home."

Collins argued that the elderly should not be defined by their age and it's something she refuses to start doing now.

"I married a man three decades younger, and at my last check-up my GP said I was 'stunningly healthy,'" the star pens. "I am lucky to possess enormous energy and enthusiasm for life."

She claimed there has been hypocrisy from the government for giving the elderly a bad rap among other groups who are susceptible to developing complications from the novel coronavirus.

"We are not allowed to refer to people as fat and yet it has now been proven that to be obese (almost one third of the UK population) is one of the major contributing factors in Covid deaths. However, if the government had dared to propose that they too should remain confined it would cause outrage," she adds.

The World Health Organization lists on its website that COVID-19 is "often more severe in people who are older than 60 years" or for those who have pre-existing health conditions such as lung or heart disease, diabetes or conditions that affect their immune systems.