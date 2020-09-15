J.K. Rowling’s new book is receiving criticism for transphobic themes

Bestselling author J.K. Rowling is under fire once again, this time for the controversial theme of her new book, "Troubled Blood."

According to early reviews, the storyline centers around a detective who is hunting down a cis male serial killer who dresses up like a woman to murder other women.

In his review in The Telegraph on Sunday, Jake Kerridge wrote, "One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress."

The book's plot called the villain “a transvestite serial killer" which is different than transgender. Transvestite is considered a derogatory term for cross-dressing, while transgender is "a term used to describe people whose gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth," according to GLAAD.

Critics also say the book appears to perpetuate stereotypes about trans people being violent and unstable when, in fact, studies have shown that trans people are common victims of harassment and murder.

The book's plot sparked Rowling to trend on Twitter again, with #RIPJKRowling, symbolizing the death of her writing career.

The once-revered "Harry Potter" author has been repeatedly slammed on social media for her comments about trans people in the past. In June, she posted a tweet mocking an article that made reference to "people who menstruate," urging writers to use the term "woman."

"If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction," Rowling wrote. "If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."

Rowling then penned an essay on the matter, attempting to explain her perspective and revealed she was “worried about the new trans activism.”

It prompted some "Harry Potter" stars to speak out against her anti-trans views. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, said in a statement obtained by Fox News, "I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment."

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Emma Watson, who played Hermoine Granger, also expressed their support for the transgender community.

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," Radcliffe, 30, wrote in an essay published online.

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are," Watson, 30, tweeted. "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

