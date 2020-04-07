J.K. Rowling reveals she experienced 'all symptoms' of coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

J.K. Rowling is opening up about her possible contraction of COVID-19.

The "Harry Potter" author, 54, announced on Monday that she experienced symptoms that align with the novel coronavirus despite never taking a test to find out if she, in fact, was positive.

"Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot," Rowling said in a tweet.

The author shared a video from a doctor at Queens Hospital in the United Kingdom who shared a breathing technique he claims can help those infected with COVID-19.

"You will take five deep breaths in and each time you hold your breath for five seconds. On the sixth deep breath, you will take it in and you will do a big cough, covering your mouth," the doctor in the video explains. "You will do this twice. And then you will lay flat on your bed with a pillow in front of you taking slightly deeper breaths for the next 10 minutes.

"The majority of your lungs are on your back, not on your front. By lying on your back you're closing off more of the smaller airways. This is not good during a period of infection," the doctor continues, adding that those who have not yet experienced symptoms can also benefit from the technique.

Rowling credited the doctor's advice for helping to alleviate her symptoms.

In a second tweet, she wrote to fans: "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x."

Rowling's message to fans comes less than a week after she launched a new website for "Harry Potter" franchise fans. The online initiative, called Harry Potter At Home, features quizzes, games and other activities fans can do while stuck at home in quarantine.

For the month of April, Rowling also has partnered with the audio publisher-distributor Audible and the library e-book supplier OverDrive for free audio and digital editions of the first Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.” (The U.S. edition is called “Harry Potter's and the Sorcerer's Stone.”)

Rowling's British and American print publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, will contribute materials to the Potter website and to their own websites.

“The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic," Rowling said in a statement Wednesday.

“I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.