Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Jimmy Buffett dead at 76 after long battle with skin cancer, Kevin Costner wins in divorce court battle

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Jimmy Buffett smiles in a tropical shirt and a lei around his neck

Jimmy Buffett tragically passed away at 76 after several years battling skin cancer. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

LEGEND LOST - Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett dead at 76: 'Lived his life like a song til the very last breath.' Continue reading here…

‘LIFE LIKE A SONG’ - Music icon Jimmy Buffett's cause of death revealed. Continue reading here…

Christine Baumgartner in a sparkly plunging gown and Kevin Costner in a classic tuxedo on the carpet together

Kevin Costner reacted to his big court win, telling Fox News Digital there is "no winner" in a case like this. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

COST'LY WIN - Kevin Costner wins in divorce court battle over child support. Continue reading here…

CELEBRITY RESCUE - Chris Rock, Diplo rescued from Burning Man disaster after 6 mile trek through mud. Continue reading here…

BATTLE ROYALE - Kate Middleton won over Queen Elizabeth despite Camilla’s initial disapproval, expert claims. Continue reading here…

'CANCELED' - Kate Hudson, Sally Field and more Hollywood stars reveal worst on-screen kisses. Continue reading here…

Morgan Wallen performing in a black shirt and chains and backwards hat

A violent brawl broke at a Morgan Wallen's concert in Pittsburgh. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

WILD FOR WALLEN - Morgan Wallen fans brawl over port-a-potties at Pittsburgh concert, viral video shows. Continue reading here…

‘WHAT THE HELL’ - Former ‘90210’ star slams haters who say she’s ‘aged terribly.’ Continue reading here…

A FRIENDLY FLAW - 'Friends' nearly recast a key character due to terrible chemistry. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending