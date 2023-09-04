Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has died at age 56, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The musician passed away peacefully at his home in Boise, Idaho on the morning of Sept. 4. Harwell had been suffering from liver failure and in hospice care before his death.

"Steve Harwell was a true American Original," a statement shared by a rep for the singer read. "A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable."

"His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target."

