'Friends' nearly recast a key character due to terrible chemistry

'Friends' director James Burrows revealed that Helen Baxendale lacked chemistry with David Schwimmer

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
"Friends" director James Burrows is sharing details that could have altered the beloved sitcom.

In his new memoir, "Directed By James Burrows," the director explains that Ross Geller's wife, Emily, was nearly recast because of the lack of chemistry Helen Baxendale (Emily) had with David Schwimmer (Ross).

"She was nice, but not particularly funny," Burrows wrote in his memoir of Helen, according to People magazine.

The cast of Friends in a promotional photo for the show

"Friends" originally went on-air in 1994. (Photo by: David Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank)

Per the outlet, Burrows explained that it was hard to find chemistry like Ross and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) has onscreen.

"Schwimmer had no one to bounce off," Burrows said. "It was like clapping with one hand."

The 82-year-old director continued, "In sitcoms and any type of romantic comedy, the funny is just as important as the chemistry. We discovered that any new girlfriend for Ross needed to be as funny as Rachel."

Helen Baxendale and David Schwimmer

Helen Baxendale as Emily Waltham, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller in "Friends." (Photo by Joseph Del Valle)

Casting a new actress to portray Emily was never completely off the table for Burrows, but due to the sitcom's "tight" schedule, it never happened.

"Often, you can’t recast, because of tight shooting deadlines or other logistical considerations," Burrows said. "You need someone who gets laughs. Sometimes you start an arc and it ain’t working out, so you have to get rid of that person. If it’s a day player, it’s a quick goodbye."

Burrows said that if the opposite were true and there was chemistry "the writers go to work to figure out some way of keeping the actor."

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Helen Baxdale behind the scenes of "Friends"

Ross and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) eventually rekindled their romance in "Friends." (Photo by Oliver Upton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Baxendale appeared as Emily in a total of 14 episodes and made her debut in season four. Emily and Ross' wedding appeared in season five.

Longtime "Friends" fans will remember their wedding – specifically when Ross Geller infamously muttered Rachel's name during his wedding vows to Emily.

Eventually, Ross and Rachel reunited. At the "Friends" reunion special in 2021, Schwimmer shed some insight on his and Aniston's onscreen romance.

Cast of "Friends" drinking milkshakes.

"Friends" went off-air in 2004. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"At some point, we were crushing hard on eachother," he began. "But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Aniston said, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.'"

