Morgan Wallen fans brawl over port-a-potties at Pittsburgh concert, viral video shows

Several women were caught on video brawling outside port-a-potties at a Pittsburgh Morgan Wallen concert this week.

In the video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, one woman can be heard telling another "F--- you! You do not cut in front of me!" before they began to wildly shove each other.

A woman who was just leaving one of the port-a-potties got pushed by the two women who spilled into the stall and quickly moved away from the scuffle.

A third woman, who carefully handed a friend her drink, and then a fourth, joined the brawl as the woman who was accused of cutting the line appeared to be pinned to the port-a-potty toilet seat.

A man then pulled one of the women out of the stall, unsuccessfully trying to break up the fight. One of the women who had joined the brawl after it started then shoved and kicked another into the port-a-potty, but she fell out and landed on the ground.

Near the end of the video, an official-looking woman appeared to intervene, ending the fight as they continued to shout their complaints about each other.

The brawlers reportedly dispersed before police found out about the fight and no arrests were made, but "plenty" of concertgoers were ejected for intoxication, Pittsburgh’s Public Safety department told Billboard. It's unclear if any of the women were kicked out of the concert.

Fox News Digital has reached out to police for confirmation and to reps for Wallen for comment.

The video, shared by Barstool Sports, had been viewed more than 1 million times by Friday evening.

Wallen will continue his "One Night at a Time" tour Saturday in Washington, D.C.