Jim Edmonds says he's tested positive for coronavirus

After telling fans that he's "not feeling so hot," Jim Edmonds has tested positive for coronavirus.

Edmonds, 49, took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share the news, posting a video on his story.

"I appreciate everyone who has sent well wishes and wished me the best," said Edmonds. "I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus. I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well, so I must have had it for a while before I got tested."

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star revealed that his daughter has been in quarantine and is awaiting her test results.

Edmonds then urged his fans to take the outbreak seriously.

"Do not take this lightly. If you don't feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can't breathe," said Edmonds. "That's what happened to me."

He then revealed that he faced some difficulty in obtaining a test.

"They didn't want to test me, and I forced them to take me into the emergency room, and, lo and behold, pneumonia and the virus. So, don't take it lightly, take care of yourselves. There's no medicine, there's no nothing, but rest, and that's all I've been doing."

Edmonds joins a long list of celebrities that have announced coronavirus diagnoses.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first stars to announce that they'd tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and they were eventually joined by the likes of Idris Elba and "Game of Thrones" star Kristofer Hivju.