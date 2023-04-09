Jessie James Decker, the Kardashians, Hilary Duff, Mariah Carey lead stars' Easter celebrations

As millions around the world celebrate the Easter holiday on Sunday, stars took to their social media to share in the festivities.

The Kardashian-Jenner family went all out for their party as usual with elaborate treats, decoration and baskets.

Kris Jenner shared a photo of cookies with all her grandchildren’s names on them, along with a a bunny-shaped dessert wishing the family a "Happy Easter," while Khloe Kardashian shared a look at the tablescape for the party.

Kylie Jenner posted a picture of her children, Stormi and Aire’s baskets, packed with goodies on her Instagram stories and main feed. She also shared a sexy photo of herself in a light green dress, holding a basket with a sunflower, captioned simply, "happy easter."

THE KARDASHIANS' ANNUAL CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY IS EXTRAVAGANT AND FULL OF CELEBRITIES

Kris also shared a series of sweet throwback photos of all her children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie over the years.

Jessie James Decker shared a photo with her family, Eric Decker, and children Vivienne Rose, Eric Thomas II, and Forrest Bradley, with the caption, "Happy Easter from our family to yours."

Supermodel Heidi Klum opted for a sexy celebration, posting a photo of herself poolside in nothing but bikini bottoms and bunny ears, with her top carefully covered by her arms.

Victoria and David Beckham were surrounded by their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper on a boat. The Spice Girls alum and designer even sported cute bunny ears along with her daughter, Harper.

VICTORIA BECKHAM DEFENDS SON BROOKLYN AFTER HIS 'SUNDAY ROAST' CAUSES CONTROVERSY

Hilary Duff posted a photo of her family, husband Matthew Koma and daughters Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 2, with the Easter Bunny. Duff also shares a son with her first husband Mike Comrie

New mom Kelly Osbourne introduced her baby boy Sidney to the Easter Bunny, sharing the photo on social media but keeping the baby's face hidden. "Baby Sidney and I just met the Easter bunny," she wrote in the caption for the photo, showing her having a big laugh.

Osbourne welcomed her son with boyfriend Sid Wilson in late 2022.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were in Venice with their three kids, Luna, Miles, and their newest baby born in January of this year, Esti, on vacation, but stopped for a family photo.

CHRISSY TEIGEN REVEALS SPECIAL PREGNANCY MOMENT: ‘I FINALLY FEEL THE BABY’

Mariah Carey is known for being the Queen of Christmas, but she shared a video of herself welcoming the Easter Bunny into her house. The singer led the character downstairs to where her children with Nick Cannon, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, appeared to be asleep in a living room. She then led him back outside to hide a giant golden egg, presumably for the kids to find when they wake up.

Martha Stewart posted a photo with Pete Davidson and Davidson's rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders from their visit to Stewart's farm.

"I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday," Stewart wrote in the caption. She also called them a "Very cute couple!!!!"

The "SNL" alum has not confirmed the relationship, but the pair have been spotted on vacation and engaging in some PDA.

MARTHA STEWART, 81, JOKES SHE WOULD DATE 'SORT OF CUTE' PETE DAVIDSON, 28

Stewart and Davidson have an ongoing friendship, dating back to when they both participated in the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber. The lifestyle mogul has shared several photos with Davidson on her Instagram when they've crossed paths, including at the White House Correspondents dinner when he and Kim Kardashian were still dating.

Allison Holker also shared a look at how her family celebrated in the wake of the death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, after his death last December.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She shared photos of the couple's two youngest children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 7, having fun on an Easter egg hunt. "Happy Easter from my babies" she wrote in the caption. The couple also have a teen daughter, Weslie, 14.

Holker kept the caption short and sweet, writing, "HAPPY EASTER from my babies."

Last month, Holker, who was married to Boss for nine years, shared a post dedicated to her kids.

"My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up. I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs," the 34-year-old wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued, "I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy."